PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) PT Raised to $27.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.91.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PowerSchool

PowerSchool Trading Up 0.8 %

Insider Activity at PowerSchool

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $40,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,627.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $40,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,627.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $82,301.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,870. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,711,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,981,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,052 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,345,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 290.1% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,005,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,925,000 after purchasing an additional 747,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,540,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,990,000 after purchasing an additional 711,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.