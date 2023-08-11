Credit Suisse Group Raises PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target to $29.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PowerSchool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.91.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:PWSC opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46.

In related news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $82,301.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,905.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PowerSchool news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,150 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $40,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,627.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $82,301.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,870. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 1,057.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Norwood Investment Partners LP increased its stake in PowerSchool by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 752,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after buying an additional 18,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PowerSchool by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 28,765 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

