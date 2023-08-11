Truist Financial Increases RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target to $275.00

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $259.33.

RBC stock opened at $225.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $264.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.42.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $394.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.84 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Research analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $556,927,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $483,093,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $481,554,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,604,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,176,000 after acquiring an additional 353,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,759,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

