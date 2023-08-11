Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QSR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.68.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.47. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,271,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.