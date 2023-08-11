JMP Securities Cuts Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target to $14.00

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,934,000 after buying an additional 3,149,533 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,922,000 after buying an additional 967,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,130,000 after purchasing an additional 653,207 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after purchasing an additional 772,522 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 881,695 shares during the period. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

