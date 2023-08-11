UBS Group Begins Coverage on RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RLX Technology stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. RLX Technology has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $27.50 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in RLX Technology by 1,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

