UBS Group Begins Coverage on RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock.
RLX Technology Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of RLX Technology stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. RLX Technology has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $27.50 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of RLX Technology
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RLX Technology
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.