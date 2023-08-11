Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.18.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $11.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

