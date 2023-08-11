Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Joy Driscoll Durling Sells 3,150 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $202,639.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,267,820.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Joy Driscoll Durling also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 9th, Joy Driscoll Durling sold 3,100 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $201,252.00.
- On Thursday, May 18th, Joy Driscoll Durling sold 3,489 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $203,757.60.
Procore Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.73. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.07.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PCOR
Procore Technologies Company Profile
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Procore Technologies
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.