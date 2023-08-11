Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Joy Driscoll Durling Sells 3,150 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $202,639.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,267,820.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, June 9th, Joy Driscoll Durling sold 3,100 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $201,252.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, Joy Driscoll Durling sold 3,489 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $203,757.60.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.73. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,280,000 after purchasing an additional 369,427 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.07.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

