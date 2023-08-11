Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 7,817 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $177,289.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,221,521 shares in the company, valued at $27,704,096.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,052 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $236,222.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $414,816.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $392,544.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $398,808.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $394,632.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $374,680.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,275 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $153,138.75.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,725 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $209,768.25.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $354,612.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,024 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $85,268.56.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

LEGH opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $534.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.85. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $25.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.93 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 7.9% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 742,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,692 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 15.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 493,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,395 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 42.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 143,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 18.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 309,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 48,726 shares in the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

