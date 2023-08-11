FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Major Shareholder Acquires $198,184.00 in Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 5,600 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,863,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,448,329.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.66. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 570.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in FB Financial by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FBK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FB Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

