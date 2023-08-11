Paulo Pisano Sells 170 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,223.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,787.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2,637.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $19.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 140.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Booking by 500.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,086.80.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

