Christopher A. Click Sells 700 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total value of $211,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Murphy USA Stock Performance
Shares of MUSA stock opened at $312.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.19. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $231.65 and a one year high of $323.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 80.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.60.
Murphy USA Company Profile
Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.
