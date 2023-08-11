Christopher A. Click Sells 700 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total value of $211,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $312.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.19. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $231.65 and a one year high of $323.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 80.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at $4,152,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.60.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

