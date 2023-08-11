Steven Bangert Sells 2,000 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $181,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,989.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Bangert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of BOK Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $225,806.50.

BOKF opened at $85.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.69. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $110.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of research reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 288.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 17,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

