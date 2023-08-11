William G. Shipley Sells 8,389 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $190,262.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,072,879.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $534.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 161,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

