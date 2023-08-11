William G. Shipley Sells 8,389 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $190,262.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,072,879.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Legacy Housing Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $534.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.85.
Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Legacy Housing
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.