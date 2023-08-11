Weir Mirian M. Graddick Sells 1,332 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE YUM opened at $134.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.17.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

