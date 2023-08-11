Rob L. White Sells 8,000 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.1 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business’s revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $422,150,000 after purchasing an additional 775,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,822,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,698,000 after purchasing an additional 421,238 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.9% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,530,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,680,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 111,336 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MRO. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Read Our Latest Report on MRO

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.