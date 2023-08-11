Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Sells $202,896.00 in Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total transaction of $202,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $172.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.84. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $106.71 and a one year high of $175.49.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.