Michael R. Buchanan Sells 1,639 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.1 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $123.45 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.11%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883,719 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 422.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,535 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $247,001,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on D.R. Horton

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.