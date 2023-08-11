Michael S. Leonard Sells 236 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $859.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $810.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $740.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $389.83 and a 1-year high of $892.03.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FICO

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.