Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 270 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.42. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. TheStreet downgraded Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

