Sigma Planning Corp Buys 270 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $175,900,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hologic by 110.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after purchasing an additional 995,854 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,174,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,093,000 after purchasing an additional 907,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 246.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,730,000 after purchasing an additional 654,628 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.92.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOLX stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

