Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 4,049 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $55.45 and a 52 week high of $65.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

