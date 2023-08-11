Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 4.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 0.8% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 66.5% in the first quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 368,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 147,417 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 5.0% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth about $393,000.

PSEP opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.27.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

