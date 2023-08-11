Sigma Planning Corp Sells 302 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $73.15 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average of $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,172 shares of company stock valued at $302,012. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

