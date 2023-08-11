iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,238,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 62.0% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average is $47.69.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.6754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.