Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WRB stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.67%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.