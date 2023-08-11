Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -81.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.61%. The company had revenue of $165.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $731,610.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $205,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $731,610.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,034 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

