Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 56.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 27.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $23,291,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,339,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

Linde Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $382.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $186.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $375.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.35.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,855 shares of company stock worth $17,093,596 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.