Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,006,523,000 after purchasing an additional 112,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Linde by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,773,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,209,414,000 after purchasing an additional 526,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Linde by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $382.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $393.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $375.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.35.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,855 shares of company stock worth $17,093,596. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

