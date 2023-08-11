Sigma Planning Corp Has $720,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 138.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XHB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

XHB stock opened at $83.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $85.13.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

