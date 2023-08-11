Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Stake Lessened by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCS. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 23.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 14.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,900,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $3,155,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,820.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CCS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Century Communities Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.36. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $82.70.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $818.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.45 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

