Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 261,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,886,000 after purchasing an additional 91,893 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $79.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average of $77.35.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

