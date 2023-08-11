Sigma Planning Corp Sells 232 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 203.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $79.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.35. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

