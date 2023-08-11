Sigma Planning Corp Sells 302 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $73.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,172 shares of company stock valued at $302,012 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

