Sigma Planning Corp Takes $697,000 Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000.
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of JCPB opened at $45.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.82.
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Announces Dividend
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.