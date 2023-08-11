Sigma Planning Corp Takes $697,000 Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of JCPB opened at $45.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.82.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

