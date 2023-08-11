Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. 20.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance

RFI opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

