Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 54,156 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $3,155,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,820.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.36. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.64. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $818.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

