AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 1.5 %

AMN opened at $90.55 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $991.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 15.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 179.4% during the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 44.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth about $2,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

