OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Receives $20.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OUT shares. StockNews.com downgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded OUTFRONT Media from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 116.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 166.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 223.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $11.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. OUTFRONT Media has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $21.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.24%.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

