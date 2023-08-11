Analysts Set Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target at $112.67

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.67.

Several analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KGI Securities raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $102.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on QRVO

Qorvo Stock Down 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $104.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -613.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $114.59.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 11,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $1,052,697.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,779,155.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,240,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,703. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.