Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMTX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aemetis from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Aemetis from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Aemetis from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aemetis

Aemetis Stock Down 2.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $6.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $266.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director John R. Block sold 19,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $120,991.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,164.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aemetis

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,086,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,112,000 after buying an additional 99,903 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,136,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 93,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after buying an additional 175,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after buying an additional 66,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 127,674 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.