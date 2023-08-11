Brokerages Set Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Target Price at $207.22

Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.35.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $1,219,570.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,689,203.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $1,219,570.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,689,203.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gene Liu sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $286,487.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,937 shares in the company, valued at $10,135,319.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 335,357 shares of company stock worth $57,436,273 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2,411.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $197.47 on Friday. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $292.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.58.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

