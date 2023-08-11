SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

In other news, Senior Officer Philip David Hoare acquired 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$125,581.50. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$42.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$21.62 and a 52 week high of C$42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.64.

SNC-Lavalin Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.82 billion. SNC-Lavalin Group had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.46%. Research analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.5991561 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

