Trevor Lockett Buys 1,125,000 Shares of Rhythm Biosciences Limited (ASX:RHY) Stock

Rhythm Biosciences Limited (ASX:RHY – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Lockett acquired 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$225,000.00 ($148,026.32).

Rhythm Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.26.

About Rhythm Biosciences

Rhythm Biosciences Limited, a transformative predictive cancer diagnostics technology company in Australia and internationally. The company engages in developing and commercializing medical diagnostics technology. It develops ColoSTAT, a blood test for the early detection of colorectal cancer. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Parkville, Australia.

