Trevor Lockett Buys 1,125,000 Shares of Rhythm Biosciences Limited (ASX:RHY) Stock

Rhythm Biosciences Limited (ASX:RHY – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Lockett acquired 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$225,000.00 ($148,026.32).
Rhythm Biosciences Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.26.
About Rhythm Biosciences
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rhythm Biosciences
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.