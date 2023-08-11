Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) VP Michael S. Gadd Sells 6,182 Shares

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $220,573.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,558.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

CLW stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $579.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.81. Clearwater Paper Co. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,672,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 398.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 531.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

