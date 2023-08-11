Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.82

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.82 and traded as high as $14.94. Lakeland Industries shares last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 6,577 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LAKE shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $109.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $28.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 13.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 581,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 67,399 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 4.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 10.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 108,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 549,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 21,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.