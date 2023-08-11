Insider Selling: Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) CFO Sells 8,312 Shares of Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Polaris Stock Down 1.2 %
Polaris stock opened at $124.32 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.54 and its 200-day moving average is $115.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 1,473.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,805,000 after buying an additional 619,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $49,002,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Polaris by 22.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,238,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,672,000 after acquiring an additional 410,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.
PII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.18.
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.
