Insider Selling: Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) CFO Sells 8,312 Shares of Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Polaris Stock Down 1.2 %

Polaris stock opened at $124.32 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.54 and its 200-day moving average is $115.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 1,473.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,805,000 after buying an additional 619,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $49,002,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Polaris by 22.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,238,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,672,000 after acquiring an additional 410,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.18.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Further Reading

