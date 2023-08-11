Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,965,000 after purchasing an additional 185,969 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,775,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,209,000 after purchasing an additional 214,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,443,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,339,000 after purchasing an additional 90,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,823,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,367 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MGV stock opened at $105.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.49. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

