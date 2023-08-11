Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VCR stock opened at $287.52 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $213.73 and a 12-month high of $297.45. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.20.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.