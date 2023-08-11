The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives $327.03 Average PT from Brokerages

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $325.66.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Home Depot alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

Home Depot stock opened at $329.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.